Advisory Issued For Holi, Shab-e-Barat In UP

Lucknow: In view of Shab-e-Barat, Juma (Friday) and Holi falling on the same day, Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali of the Islamic Centre of India has issued an advisory for Muslims.

Urging the Muslims to exercise caution on the day, the advisory asks them to offer Friday prayers at their neighbourhood mosques only.

The cleric has also asked mosques to be flexible with timings of Friday prayers.

He urged Muslims to visit the cemeteries as part of Shab-e-Barat ritual only after 5 p.m.

"Four years back, a similar situation had occurred when Holi and Shab-e-Barat had fallen on the same day. We maintained peace and harmony even on that day and will continue to do so respecting all religions and sentiments, this year too," said the cleric.

The advisory also asked mosques to push back the time for Juma (Friday) prayers by half an hour at places where the namaz time is between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

"People visit the graves of their ancestors on Shab-e-Barat to pray for their souls. They should do so this year only after 5 p.m. as Holi will be celebrated throughout the day. The namaz at Juma Masjid Eidgah will be held at 2 p.m. instead of the regular 12.45 p.m," Maulana Khalid Rashid said.

—IANS