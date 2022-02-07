Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Will Be The Foundation Of Modern India: Anurag Thakur

Lucknow: As a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) programme to inform the people about the benefits of the Union Budget 2022-23, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the "construction of Modern India will be on the basis of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat".

Promoting the key points of the Union Budget for the development of Uttar Pradesh, he said,"UP will get Rs 1,46,498 crore in total. In the Swacch Bharat Mission for the rural area, Rs 1,900 crore will be provided. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the state will be given Rs 12,000 crore. For the construction of different Highways and Expressways in UP, Rs 46,627 crore will be allocated to the state."

Thakur was in Lucknow and was explaining the merits of the Union Budget and listing out the amounts allocated to different sectors.

"The biggest budget of the country has many specialities. There has been an increase of 35 per cent in capital expenditure. There would be a construction of Modern India on the basis of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat," Thakur added.

The Minister further said that under the PM Awas Yojana, the government has made the poor "Lakhpati" as lakhs of rupees were spent in the construction of houses for the beneficiaries.

"Three crore houses have been built so far under PM Awas Yojana. We have done the work of making poor a "Lakhpati". Every poor has a dream of becoming a Lakhpati. Lakhs of rupees were spent and houses were given to the poor. In this financial year, 80 lakh poor people would be given houses. The provision of Rs 50,000 crore has been done for this purpose," he said.

Talking about Jal Jeevan Mission, a programme of the Central government to provide clean tap water to every household, the Union Minister said that an amount of Rs 60,000 has been allocated in this Budget to provide connection to 4 crore people in the country.

"A total of nine crore people get tap water in rural India. Out of them, five crore people have been given tap water in the past two years. We have given a provision of Rs 60,000 crore in this financial year. We will provide tap water connection to four crore homes," he said. Emphasising on Central government's commitment to providing broadband connection to every village of India, he said that the government intends to complete the project by this year.

"We intend to provide the broadband facility to every village till this year. Every village will have optical fibre. We will launch 200 TV channels for the children so that their studies do not hamper. India features in the top three countries of most number of start-ups in the world," he said.

Thakur said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the BJP workers in very simple words that with this budget, along with laying the foundation of a self-reliant India, modern India will be built. We have said in this budget that we will provide 80 lakh poor people with permanent houses," said Anurag Thakur.

"Those who do not have to look at it from the right perspective, people of the opposition will look at the budget from a negative point of view, but nothing will happen from it. People have repeatedly believed in Modi and this is the reason why India's economy has grown two and a half times in the last 5-7 years," he added.

National Digital Health Mission, telemedicine health centres would be built so that the people living in the far-off villages of India can get the treatment. 400 new Vande Bharat trains will also be started. In the field of agriculture, drone technology will be used for the spread of fertilizers. Supply chains can also be improved with the use of drones," the Union Minister added.

