60 New COVID-19 Cases In UP, Four More Deaths

Sixty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the infection count to 17,08,373 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 22,752 with four fresh fatalities, a health bulletin said.Two new deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported from Prayagraj and one each from Amethi and Gorakhpur, it said.Forty-four people were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said, adding that the state''s recovery count has reached 16,84,834.Uttar Pradesh has 787 active cases of the novel coronavirus. So far, over 6.5 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 2.51 lakh tested the previous day, the bulletin said. A total of 4.63 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state, it said. —PTI