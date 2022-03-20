3 Including A Minor Girl, Drowned Into Ganga

Kanpur (The Hawk): Three persons, including an adolescent girl, drowned into Ganga in Majra Nayakheda of Nagapur village under Maharajpur police area on Saturday morning. Three other children, drowning with them, were safely rescued by the farmers. Boatmen were pressed into service who, with the help of fishing net, recovered the body of the adolescent girl. Efforts were on to recover bodies of two other youths from the river. Meanwile, Maharajpur SHO Satish Rathaur rushed to spot and pressed divers into service. According to reports, Shyam Sunder (25) son of Ratiram Raidas, Dinesh (26) son of Sitaram Raidas, Shakshi (11) daughter of Jaikaran Raidas along with Kumkum (15), Arvind (10) and Shiva (11) of the village had gone for a bath into Ganga on Saturday morning. While taking a bath, they suddenly slipped deep into water and began to drown. When Kumkum raised alarm, farmers engaged in cultivating vegetables on the bank of the river, rushed to spot and safely rescued Kumkum, Shiva and Arvind. But Dinesh, Shyam Sunder and Shakshi drowned into Ganga. Divers recovered the body of Shakshi after some time. Hearing about the incident, all the villagers rushed to spot and were assisting the divers in recovering the bodies of the deceased youths.

NEW A49 SMARTPHONE: itel has announced the launch of its new-age disruptor itel A49 smartphone on Saturday. It redefines the premium affordability segment with a super big 6.6 inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display and a massive 4000 mAh Li-polymer inbuilt battery. Priced aggressively at Rs.6499, this futuristic smartphone is India’s most affordable 2GB HD+ Waterdrop display smartphone that comes with power-packed features like a massive Inbuilt Lithium Polymer battery, advanced dual security features, high-capacity storage, power to photography with AI dual camera, and much more to meet the digital needs of customers whether it is for studying, binge-watching or entertainment. It also comes with an exclusive offer where consumers can avail of free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “itel has created a niche for itself in the sub 7k price segment and this positive growth momentum of the brand is fuelled by its strong commitment to the mass consumers by delivering on high-quality products across accessible price segments."

—KA