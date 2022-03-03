2022 Assembly Polls: SP Chief Not Capable Of Stopping BJP From Coming To Power In UP: Owaisi

Ballia: Ahead of the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Adssembly elections, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took potshots on Samajwadi Party by saying that the party chief Akhilesh Yadav does not have the strength to stop Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power in the state.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SP leader said that the latter was busy having tea for the past seven years, and suddenly came to know about the stray cattle menace troubling the farmers in the state only during elections.

Addressing a public rally in Ballia's Sikanderpur city, Owaisi said, "Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav does not have the strength to stop BJP from coming to power in UP. Yadav joined hands with Congress in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections and also formed an alliance with BSP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but could not block the way of BJP from forming the government here."

"PM Modi was busy having tea in Delhi for the past seven years. Suddenly at the time of elections, he came to know about the stray cattle menace troubling the farmers in the state. This party is not entitled to your votes," he added. Further, Owaisi appealed to the electorate to support his Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha for getting rid of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. "Only Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha can help the state to get rid of BJP," the AIMIM chief said.

—ANI