18-year-old man arrested for kidnap, rape of minor girl

Ballia (UP): An 18-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.







They said the minor was kidnapped on August 12 by the accused, and a case was registered against him based on a complaint by her mother.



SHO of local Haldi police station Raj Kumar Singh said the girl was rescued on Friday and taken for a medical examination at the district hospital.



In her statement to a local court, she accused the man of raping her, he added.

