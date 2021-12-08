UP Assembly Polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Releases 'Women's Manifesto' In Lucknow

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rolled out 'women's manifesto' with a bunch of promises.Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Women empowerment is possible only when women get equal rights and get respect. Congress is committed to give equal rights and respect to women power."While reading out the manifesto, she said, "Will make education accessible to daughters by giving them smartphones and electronic scooters on an educational basis. Congress will fulfill the promise made with daughters. Congress will make the education of daughters accessible."The Congress leader lauded the party's policies towards women empowerment.She said, "We prepared 'women manifesto' where we want to say we actually want to empower them. We will have to create an environment where shackles can be broken with their opinion, where they get full participation in politics and participation in society that ends their exploitation.""We gave 40 per cent representation to women (for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls) so that their empowerment doesn't remain confined to paper. When women will truly be a part of politics, then it will be translated not on paper but also in reality," she said. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further said that Congress gave the first woman Prime Minister to the country. "Congress' Sucheta Kripalani was the first woman Chief Minister. Our country had the first woman Prime Minister when other countries had very low women representation at that level," she said. This comment by the leader comes ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. —ANI