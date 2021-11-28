Tripura Civic Polls: BJP Emerges Clear Winner, TMC Opens Its Account

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Just as the results of the civic polls were out on Sunday, the all India general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Abhishek Banerjee took to social micro blogging site and reiterated that the next assembly election in Tripura is within the reach of the grassroots party. The vision is getting clear, he indicated.

Throwing an open challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Abhishek wrote on Twitter, “The game has just begun, this time it will be the real game.”

While the ruling BJP swept the elections in Tripura by bagging 329 seats out of 334 seats, the TMC and regional party TIPRA won one seat each while the Left front bagged 3 seats.

The elections were held for 222 seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 municipal bodies, officials said. The BJP won 217 out of the total 222 seats. Officials of the State Election Commission said the BJP has established an absolute majority in the 51-member AMC winning all 51 seats.

The 334 seats in the urban local bodies including 51 wards of AMC, 13 municipal councils and six nagar panchayats in the state. The ruling BJP had already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the AMC and 19 urban bodies.

Abhishek’s message on Twitter is to boost up the morale of party workers in Tripura, saying, “It is unprecedented for a party to win a successful election with a very small turnout and to emerge as the main opposition party with more than 20% vote share.”

Kunal Ghosh, the general secretary of the Trinamool state in West Bengal, claimed on Twitter that the polling was held in Tripura with “attacks, lawsuits, violence”. “There have been so many attacks, lawsuits and violence in Tripura to stop the two-month-old grassroots organization,” he wrote. Even after that, Trinamool has been second in many wards. The team won in Ambasa ward. Thanks to the fight of the team and the support of the people.”

In the thread tweet, Abhishek wrote: “We started our political journey in Tripura just three months ago. And the BJP has left no stone unturned to destroy democracy in Tripura. Congratulations to the party workers of Tripura for their bravery.”

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday emerged as the leading opposition party in Tripura, ending up with over 20% vote share in the AMC, Ambassa Municipality and Teliamura Municipal Council. The winner from Ambassa, Suman Pal, thanked TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for her guidance.

Tripura state Left Front’s committee’s Narayan Kar in a press statement thanked all the party supporters and workers and said that the party will, in the days to come, fight harder with all its might and be with the people and safeguard their democratic rights.