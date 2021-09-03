Trinamool sets ball rolling in Tripura on forming party organisation

Agartala (The Hawk): After the Trinamool Congress announcement earlier that they will be fighting the election in assembly polls in the state, the party’s newly-inducted member Sushmita Dev along with West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu announced, on Wednesday that the party is all set to move to each district of the hill state and talk to the people to know what their demands are.

The former Congress Lok Sabha MP and daughter of former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, Sushmita who joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on August 16 said that by the middle of this month the TMC will carry out yatras (rallies) across all the districts of Tripura. “The rallies will also be attended by various senior Bengal ministers in every district to get party membership and listen from people what they want from the new government and what are their demands. I’m sure people will join us in large numbers,” she said.

Dev has been given the responsibility to build the party organisation from scratch by touring each district of the state and look for people with leadership qualities, who have a strong people-connect.

Talking at a presser, minister Basu said that the cruelty unleashed on the people of Tripura has gone against the will and wishes of the people. “In the neighbouring West Bengal many developmental schemes are running under Mamata Banerjee-led government. A TMC win is just a matter of time and then schemes like swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, free ration at the doorstep, student’s credit card etc will also start in Tripura. There are 164 schemes currently running in Bengal. We want development, good governance and all religions living closely,” said Basu.

Harping on the topic of building the party from the block and town level, Dev said there is a huge disappointment in the people of Tripura as the present government has not kept their promises. “We will form a stable organisation in Tripura with able people from the ground level. It is no mean job but we are willing to do so for the benefit of the people. The kind of response the TMC is getting from people from all areas, rural as well as urban, we are confident that we will be able to form a strong party organization here,” said Dev.

She also said that after the TMC’s tremendous victory in Bengal, it has been proved that under Mamata’s leadership Narendra Modi and Amit shah can be defeated. “There is an anti-Modi wave in all of India. Even the international body Moody’s survey also revealed that PM Modi’s popularity is on the wane. Many burning problems have not been fulfilled. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the current chief minister of Assam, was in-charge of Tripura party organisation in 2018. He had given assurance to the people of state a missed call to him will ensure jobs in every household. Now, the jobs have also vanished and so has Biswa Sarma,” added Dev.

On being asked if the state may see a Sushmita DeV Vs Biplab Deb fight in Tripura during assembly polls, Dev said, “We will find out people who have a strong people-connect in Tripura and will be given leadership roles. We will not repeat the mistakes of the last few years.” Bratya Basu added in a lighter vein Basu said “It will be devi against demon fight.”

On the many visits by TMC leaders in the Hill state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson in Tripura Subrata Chakraborty said that the party is not concerned by who is coming, who is not. “The TMC leadership coming here from Bengal is coming with a dramatic script prepared to disturb the peace here. The TMC is trying to divert attention from the heat generated from the present CBI probe into the post-poll violence in Bengal after the NHRC report. They have been thrice defeated in Tripura. They are trying to get 6% of the vote by confusing people. In West Bengal they captured power through autocratic means, but people will give them a befitting reply,” said Chakraborty.