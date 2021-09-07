Police arrests Tripura TMC leader, party supporters protest

Ashok Chatterjee

Agartala (The Hawk): A senior leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura, Panna Deb, was sent on three-day police remand in connection with a case related to abetment to suicide on Sunday.

The TMC supporters protested against the arrest, sitting on a dharna with placards for the release of the arrested leader. Among the protestors was the deceased’s mother.

Trinamool leader Subal Bhowmik said that the police did not even inform them that there was a suicide note and also that the family of the deceased also denied its existence.

“The note again reappeared a few days later. This is suspicious. They took days to plant the note. The police also did not consult any handwriting or forensic expert before concluding that it was actually written by the deceased. Panna Deb has been falsely arrested. We will continue our protest as long as Panna Deb is not released,” said Subal.

The deceased, a young woman, was reportedly suffering from mental disorder for the past 14 years, and was a close relative of the TMC leader, Panna Deb. She also shared the residence with Deb and her mother.

Panna’s mother said that the police did not even talk to them about the incident before arresting Panna.

Meanwhile, TMC West Bengal spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb for allegedly copying schemes of the TMC government. He was referring to the new helpline launched on Monday by Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, through which people can discuss their grievances with the government.

“The helpline number is a copy of ‘Didi ke bolo’ scheme by Mamata Banerjee. It’s just a ploy and eyewash and in 2023 people of Tripura will oust the BJP for original development, which actually only the TMC can bring,” claimed Kunal.

However, according to BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, the helpline is an extension of the party’s ‘janta darbar’ (that was started by Biplab Deb to listen to people’s problems).