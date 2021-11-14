BJP MLA letter to Tripura DGP for voter protection corroborates TMC claims on violence

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Political violence continues in Tripura. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is crying foul that its candidates are not being allowed to campaign and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons are operating without any fear of police.

Both on Saturday and Friday, Trinamool Congress alleged that its candidates for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) election were being subject to violence and threatened not to campaign.

The party alleged that despite the Supreme Court ruling which said that the respondents (Government of Tripura) must take responsibility so that no political party gets obstructed to conduct political campaigns peacefully and maintain law and order, the ruling party of Tripura has not stopped its violent ways. “Since morning, Ward 10, 12, 33 and 1 of Ambasar showed many images of BJP’s political terror. While some are threatened for going out to campaign, others’ land crop is destroyed and TMC flags are being burnt. Seeing all these political atrocities, it is clear that the ruling party has no respect for the courts,” said a party leader.

The Trinamool Congress had moved the Supreme Court over “sustained campaign” of violence against party members in Tripura and demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a retired judge to look into “deliberate police inaction” at the behest of political opponents who are in power in the state.

Meanwhile in an interesting twist to the political blame game, Sudip Roy Barman, BJP MLA from 6-Agartala assembly constituency wrote a letter to the director general of police on Friday asking him to declare Wards 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 & 13 of 6-Agartala constituency as most vulnerable and hyper-sensitive. In his letter the MLA has also mentioned about the minority voters in Ward 13, who are being threatened not to turn up on the day of election “lest they shall face dire consequences”.

The letter, in a way, corroborates the allegations of TMC leaders. Clarifying his stand, MLA Roy Barman said, “Since my constituency has a large section of minority voters, Harijans, Rabvidas, SC & ST, the wards in my area should be declared hyper-sensitive and vulnerable. I want adequate police security to have peaceful elections in my area. I have a responsibility towards my people. My letter has no relation to what the TMC leaders are saying. It is my moral duty and there is no political angle in it.”

The unfolding of incidents in Tripura is a kind of role reversal from the BJP demanding a probe against alleged violence against party workers in the recently-concluded West Bengal election.

The party alleged that Ward 10 candidate Panna Deb was attacked and threatened by the BJP goons for campaigning. In Ambassa, Ward 12 candidate’s farm was vandalised and produce destroyed by BJP goons. The party also alleged that the campaign vehicle of Trinamool Congress in Ward 33 was set on fire, while the mother-in-law of Rina Deb, candidate from Ambassa Ward 1, was unceremoniously laid off by the municipal council where she used to work as a sanitation worker and her wages withheld.

Bengal TMC leader Rajib Banerjee, who went to see the injured party workers in hospital said, “These people are not even obeying the orders of the Supreme Court. The way our worker Shekhar Devverman was beaten in Ward 11 is deplorable. He was not even given any administrative help. Democracy is being trampled. They are burning our flags. We will fight till the end.”

Subal Bhowmik, ex-MLA and Tripura state steering committee convener, said on Saturday, “Caring two hoots to the Supreme Court verdict, these miscreants have increased incidents of violence within 48 hours of the verdict.”

The party has lodged multiple complaints with the police.

In response to a police tweet, which said “the video footage provided by the TMC does not help much in the identification of the suspects'', TMC MP Sushmita Dev tweeted: “Next attack I will try to take longer videos & ask my attackers for their address, phone numbers as they beat us & break our cars. Mamun khans & Surjya Sarkars fatal injuries are not serious offences for @Tripura_Police @BjpBiplab

pls draft better tweets for the police.”

Tripura BJP spokesperson Navendu Bhattacharjee, refusing to comment on his party MLA letter to the DGP, said. “The BJP has no role to play in this. TMC is trying hard to get people’s attention through such complaints. But we are telling the common people that this is all propaganda of the Trinamool,” said Bhattacharjee.