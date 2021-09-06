BJP has outperformed its own expectations in Tripura: Subrata Chakraborty

Ashok Cahtterjee

Tripura (The Hawk): Tripura BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty is at pains denying repeated claims by the Trinamool Congress leaders that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are beating up TMC members in the state.

Every time Trinamool Congress workers face violence in the hill state, the party blames it on the saffron camp for it.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), ruling party in Bengal, is trying to build their base in Tripura and take on the BJP in the state. The TMC leaders from Bengal are visiting Tripura to build an organization from scratch so that they can be a force in the 2023 election. One of the main planks of the TMC is the misrule of BJP in Tripura and anti-people policies.

Spokesperson Chakraborty, rubbishing the claims, says the TMC is indulging in all false claims and trying to confuse the people of the state. “The BJP has done more work than it was published in the election manifesto for Tripura. We had mentioned social and economic development in our vision plan but the party has done more work already than we planned initially. A place like Tripura now has eight national highways, all built under the BJP regime,” stated Chakraborty.

He adds that the Biplab Deb-led government has done extension of railway services, and focused on better rail and air connectivity.

“When Biplab Deb became chief minister he had started janatar darbar to listen to people’s problems,” added Chakraborty.

From Monday, the government is starting a helpline number, 1905, to listen to people’s problems as physical meetings are risky due to the pandemic.

Taking potshots at the TMC and its representatives in Tripura, Chakraborty said TMC leader Sushmita Dev’s father Santosh Mohan Dev used to be called ‘Sontras Mohan’ for his terror tactics and that people of Tripura have not forgotten that.

“The scam-tainted leaders from TMC are the party’s face in Tripura. Even Bratya Basu, a known dramatist, is staging drama here. He is welcome to write drama scenes and as a minister he has failed to perform his duties. While many teachers are dying in West Bengal protesting against the government’s faulty policies, here he is speaking on behalf of teachers. It is such a shame,” claimed Chakraborty.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar too slammed Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the transfer of teachers on Twitter.

“What justification can be for transferring contractual lady teacher Smt Anima Nath from Hooghly to over 300 km away in a MADRASAH in Maldah ! Not an isolated instance. I expect @MamataOfficial a considerate and not vindictive approach for teachers,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari also went to see the temporary teaching assistant at Shushu Shiksha Kendra Putul Mondal at RG Kar Hospital, who had consumed poison earlier to protest her unjustified transfer to Cooch Behar.