Abhishek lands in Tripura, TMC youth leader Saayoni gets bail

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The political atmosphere in Tripura is heating up as the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) election date, November 25 inches closer.

A day after Trinamool youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was arrested, Monday saw heightened activity not only in the high court but also on the political turf.

While Saayoni was granted bail, late in the afternoon, Trinamool Congress (TMC) all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee landed in the hill state to further heighten the political pitch for the party.

Abhishek was supposed to address a rally in Agartala in support of his party candidates but the rally was cancelled late on Sunday night. Earlier too, his rallies had hit the road block in Tripura. His rally on October 31 was initially granted permission but then cancelled later. Finally, the rally happened after high court intervention.

On the continuing cases of violence on the TMC candidates and grassroots workers, the party on Monday, filed a contempt of court case in the Supreme Court, citing the earlier apex court order for a peaceful political atmosphere in Tripura.

On the same day, TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking immediate intervention. Gokhale tweet read: “Have sought an urgent appointment in 24 hrs with Chairperson, NHRC about the escalating political violence in Tripura despite a notice being issued to the state. @India_NHRC Chairperson MUST immediately visit Tripura. Or say @BjpBiplab is immune since he’s BJP.”

Meanwhile, in the national capital, TMC MPs sat on a dharna to protest against “the MURDER of DEMOCRACY” across Tripura. The party tweet read: “….@AmitShah must answer about the gross human rights violations in Tripura under the Double Engine Disaster that @BJP4Tripura is!”

It is worth mentioning that on Sunday Tripura state convener Subal Bhowmik’s house was ransacked by alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons.

Abhishek Banerjee, at a press meet on the day, said, “In the AMC polls, BJP will not be able to open their account if the people are justly allowed to vote. We were chided that we will not be able to put candidates in all the 51 seats, but we did. What is sad is that despite the SC ruling, one political party is increasing its incidents of violence by the day. We have once again moved the top court today for contempt of its earlier order. The hearing is tomorrow. We have told the court that if on November 22 the situation is so volatile, how can we expect a free and fair election three days later, on November 25,” said Abhishek.

He went on to add, “The BJP is trying to hold on to power by any means. More than 100 FIRs have been filed by us in Tripura, but there has been no action. Around 11 of our women contestants were hurt in violence.”

Abhishek said that the Left has played out its politics of destruction in the two states of West Bengal and Tripura. Now, the BJP is on a looting spree. “I ask the people to come out and vote on November 25. TMC is fighting for them and they should also cooperate. If you think you will be targeted for voting, then go out with a picture of PM Modi in hand and then vote for TMC at the booth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shankar Lodh, defending Saayoni Ghosh in court, after the bail, said, “The judge said that after considering all records and circumstances and case diary that there is no evidence of Sec 307 and 153A, both non-bailable sections. The police and eye witness accounts did not match.”