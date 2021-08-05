TN to focus on complete vaccination of frontline workers

According to the state health department, while 80 per cent of the frontline workers were inoculated with the first dose of vaccine, only 37 per cent have taken both the jabs.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu health department is actively focusing on complete vaccination of its frontline Covid warriors including health workers, police personnel, taxi, auto drivers, volunteers, etc.

The state has received 79 lakh doses of vaccines for the month of August and the health department is chalking out strategies to provide a portion of this vaccine to the frontline workers.

The state health department has already issued a circular to its workers to come forward and take the second dose of vaccines as the department is aggressively encouraging the frontline workers to take both the doses of vaccines at the earliest.

State health secretary, Dr J. Radhakarishnan while speaking to media on Wednesday said that the department is keen that the frontline workers including health workers are fully inoculated.

Tamil Nadu has vaccinated 1.72 lakh pregnant women, and 1.39 lakh of lactating mothers, which is the highest in the country.

The state received 2.45 crore vaccines to date and of this 2.25 crore vaccines were distributed to government hospitals and the balance of 19.87 lakh doses to private hospitals.

The state has vaccinated 2.36 crore people till now and with the arrival of 79 lakh doses of vaccines for August quota, the state will accelerate the vaccination process and the health department wants to inoculate maximum frontline workers.

Subramanian M, a policeman in Chennai, told IANS, "I have taken both the doses of vaccine, but there are my colleagues who have not yet taken the second dose. The health department has already communicated to the police department also for taking both the vaccines as early as possible."

--IANS