Former CRPF DG, Others discuss Victims of Terror, Kashmir ahead of 9/11

Ayanangsha Maitra

Chennai (The Hawk): "The present system of paying compensation and delay of bureaucratic procedure remain big barriers, when it comes to mitigate the issues of terror victims, Dr. P.M. Nair (IPS), former Special DG, CRPF commented. Speaking at the webinar Ameliorating the Sufferings of Victims of Terror on Monday the retired IPS Police officer Dr. Nair, known for dealing with high-profile cases and his UN tenure emphasized the trauma of terror victims across states in India. The webinar was hosted by Chennai based Policy thinktank The Peninsula Foundation in association with Praghna Centre for Research. Sharing a first person narrative from the insurgent-hit regions like West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, Dr. Nair elaborated how the society gets affected by the terror and citizens become victims after an attack.

"The problem is that the current framework fails to recognize our own people. There are emotional and psychological reasons behind terrorism in India. Civil society has a big role to play," Dr. P.M. Nair summed up.

In his introductory remarks, Indian Air Force veteran Air Marshal M Matheswaran, President and Chairman of The Peninsula Foundation explained how terrorism has changed the strategic culture. He explained various terror attacks and differences in them - ranging from LTTE and 26/11 Mumbai attack.



While speaking on the victims of terrorism at the webinar Dr. Indrani,an academic opined that, "according to our present judiciary and administrative system, the word victim is not defined properly." She stated that there's an unusual delay in probing cases and ensuring proper supports to the victims of the terror.



During her presentation on Economic Impacts of Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, V. Pattammal, a PhD researcher of Annamalai University said, " There's no Gorilla warfare in Kashmir. There's only terror attacks. After the abrogation of article 370, unemployment crisis has emerged. Kashmir needs better employment opportunity and a healthy economy - where apple, handlooms, floriculture, and saffron industries will boom.

Dr. Sunod Jacob, a Senior Fellow and legal expert hosted the webinar, where in Dr. R Srinivasan, director of Praghna Centre for Research shared his brief observation.