DMK campaign to showcase OBC quota in medical courses ‘victory’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is chalking out a campaign across the state to highlight the efforts it undertook to get the 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Communities (OBC) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in medicine.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a meeting with party functionaries here on Friday, held that it was only because of the "relentless struggle" undertaken by the DMK that the Central government had cleared 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in admission to UG and PG medical courses.



Stalin told party leaders that a campaign has to be undertaken in all districts to create awareness among the people on the measures taken by the DMK for OBC reservation in medical colleges under the all India quota.

He asked party leaders to call a meeting of the district secretaries and other office- bearers at the district level in the near future to start a grassroots campaign in this regard. He said that it was the DMK that was continuously raising the demand in Parliament and to the Union Health Minister for 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in medical college admissions.

He said that the people of the state should be made aware that it was on the basis of a case filed in the Madras High Court by the DMK that the court had delivered a historic verdict to provide reservation for OBCs under the all India quota.

The Chief Minister told the party functionaries that this has to be highlighted during the campaigns that the party would take up in the near future.

With the Central government's announcement, 1,500 OBC students will benefit for admission to MBBS course under the All India Quota and 2,500 would benefit for admission to PG courses.

The Chief Minister told the leaders that 4,000 students will be benefitted to get admission in professional UG and PG medical courses and this is a great victory for the party and the oppressed people and that this has to be taken to the people of the state.

—IANS