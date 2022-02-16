Another Jolt To Congress As Ex-Law Minister Ashwani Kumar Quits Party

Chennai: He sent his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

“Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold.

“I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters,” he added

“While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you a good health in the years ahead,” he said in his resignation letter. Ashwani Kumar had served as the Minister of Law and Justice and a Minister of State in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and Ministry of Commerce and Industry during the Congress-led UPA. He was appointed one of the Additional Solicitor Generals of India in 1991.

—IANS