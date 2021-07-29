Rakesh Asthana takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner

New Delhi: The newly appointed Commissioner of Delhi Police Rakesh Asthana was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the police force upon his arrival to take charge at the Delhi Police headquarters here.

"I took charge as the Delhi Police commissioner today. My focus will be on basic policing. If we do this, there would a sense of satisfaction among the public and law and order situation can be maintained. We will handle specialized problems as per Standard Operating Protocols," Asthana told reporters.

He also praised the city's personnel for their past performance and said that he hopes to work together with everyone as a team for the betterment of society.

In an order by the ministry of home affairs, Asthana who was serving as the director-general of the Border Security Force (BSF) was appointed as the Delhi Police commissioner with immediate effect for a tenure of one year.

The 1984 IPS officer from Gujarat cadre was set to superannuate on July 31.

—ANI