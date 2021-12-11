We Will Not Allow Reconstruction Of The Syl Canal: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh: To warm up the ground politics and lure the farmers’ votes in the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections to be held early in the beginning of 2022 , Sukhbir Singh Badal , Shiromani Akali Dal President has started to give heat to the all time vote fetching issues of SYL and Chandigarh . Both these issues remain hot topics for Punjab and Haryana politicians during all the elections and every time these are raised with the claim and assurance that these will be settled this time in their favour but as the elections end ,these issues are buried to hibernation till next elections .

Sukhbir Badal has announced that they will not allow the reconstruction of SYL canal , which supposed to give surplus water of Punjab to Haryana . Badal also said that they are committed to seeking redressal of all grievances of Punjab, including restoration of Chandigarh to the State and the issue of left-over Punjabi speaking areas.

In a tweet ,on Thursday , Badal said, “ We will not allow reconstruction of the SYL Canal, unlike the Aam Aadmi Party , which stands for handing over Punjab river waters to Haryana and Delhi. Akali Dal has a 100-year-old history of fighting for the rights of farmers & downtrodden sections of society.”

In another tweet on the same day , Sukhbir Badal said , “ SAD-BSP alliance will take up all pending issues of Punjab for resolution once it comes to power in 2022. We are committed to seeking redressal of all grievances of Punjab, including restoration of Chandigarh to the State and the issue of left-over Punjabi speaking areas.”

Asserting that the SAD had done its utmost for the Kisani Sangharsh and would continue to fight for the rights of the farming community, Mr Badal said “we resigned from the union ministry and even quit the NDA when we realized the central government was not sincere towards farmers and was not addressing their apprehensions. SAD workers supported the Kisani Sangharsh wholeheartedly and will stand with farmers always”, he added.

Congratulating the farmers for their historic victory whereby they had not only forced the BJP led central government to repeal the three agricultural laws, but had also paved the way for making the minimum support price (MSP) a legal right , in a statement here, the SAD President said the win on the borders of Delhi was a win for the entire farming community of the country. “The Annadaata has given a clear-cut message to the rulers of the country that no laws can be framed on agriculture without taking them into confidence”.

Mr Badal also welcomed the decision of the farmers to return back to their homes in Punjab, saying “Your steadfast resolve as well as the peaceful and democratic manner in which you conducted your one-year long agitation will be remembered for years to come. Farmers of tomorrow will remember the sacrifices made by you today”, Mr Badal said while commemorating the deaths of 800 farmers who sacrificed their lives for the common good.

—JMT.