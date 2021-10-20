We are proud of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers : Punjab CM

Jag Mohan Thaken

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Sharing the grief with the family members of Martyr Mandeep Singh, who attained martyrdom in Poonch (J&K) fighting terrorists on October 11, at his village Chatha, District Gurdaspur, Punjab Chief Minister , Charanjit Singh Channi said that we are proud of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers .

Today, CM Channi met the family of Shaheed Naik Mandeep Singh at village Chattha in Gurdaspur and shared their grief.

Chief Minister added that Punjab Govt. stands by the families of the martyred soldiers at all times and is providing them every facility. We are proud of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers.

CM Channi expressing his feelings said , “Today I met the family of Shaheed Naik Mandeep Singh Ji at village Chatha of Gurdaspur and shared their condolences. Our brave hero of the 16th Sikh Regiment Shaheed Mandeep Singh Ji was martyred last October 11, 2021 fighting with terrorists in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir. The Punjab government is standing with the families of the martyred soldiers every moment and is providing them with every facility. We are proud of our brave soldier’s martyrdom.”

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today announced construction of a memorial gate and a stadium in memory of martyr Naik Mandeep Singh who attained martyrdom at Jammu and Kashmir during an anti-insurgency operation.JMT