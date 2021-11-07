War Of Words Erupts Between Congress Prez Sidhu & AG, Punjab

Now a direct war of words has started between Punjab State President Navjot Singh Sidhu and A P S Deol Advocate General , Punjab , which may malign the prospects of Congress Party and its present government in the state.On Sunday , Sidhu has strongly reacted to the statement issued on November 6 by APS Deol , Advocate General , in which Deol has alleged Sidhu of spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues.Deol has alleged , “ Ms. Sidhu is obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of Advocate General . His repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the State Government to ensure justice in the “Drugs matter” and the “Sacrilege cases”. Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues. There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress Party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicizing the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab.”APS Deol had levied allegation on Sidhu while reacting over the Thursday statement of Sidhu in a press conference in which Sidhu had said that he had taken back his resignation but he would take charge only when a new advocate general is appointed.It is worth mention here that Sidhu had resigned as State Party President in September protesting against the appointment of APS Deol as Advocate General and Iqbal Singh Sahota as DGP.To answer the allegations leveled by Deol , Sidhu on Sunday , November 7 , has tweeted a series and said , “ Mr. AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt.”He added , “Further, You specifically prayed for transferring the investigation to CBI as you were afraid of their false implication in Sacrilege cases on accounts of malafide, malice and ulterior motives on the part of political party in power in the state of Punjab.Today, you are representing the same Government of same political party in power and accusing me of spreading misinformation, whereas, I am fighting for justice in Sacrilege cases and you were procuring blanket bails for the accused persons.”Sidhu asked , “ May I know which interest (vested or otherwise) were you acting for when you appeared for the main conspirators and procured blanket bail for them and which interest, you are acting now? Are you acting at the behest of those who appointed you in this constitutional office and fulfilling their political gains? Did you advise the Government to challenge the blanket bail order procured by you or any other adverse order in Sacrilege cases in Supreme Court?”Alleging Deol of trying for political gains , Sidhu charged , “ You appeared for the accused, now representing the State and very soon you will seek elevation as a judge so that you can decide this case. Being the highest law officer, your focus is on politics and political gains.”Sidhu , advising Deol to leave the politics ,said , “ Leave the politics to the politicians and focus on your personal conscience, integrity and professional ethics, which your job requires.”Sidhu questions Deol , “ In the hearing of Drugs case in High Court on 05.10.2021, upon being asked that what is stopping Govt. for taking action on the basis of STF Report filed in High Court, you replied that “It would be ethically wrong to proceed in the matter without the Court’s Nod.” May I know what is unethical in proceeding against the accused persons on the basis of STF Report who are responsible for narcotics-terrorism in Punjab and has put India’s most prosperous state in danger of losing an entire generation to drug abuse?Did Hon’ble High Court stop you? Hon’ble High Court itself gave a copy of the STF report to our Government for consideration and you are shielding the inaction of the Government under the guise of your own unknown Ethics.”Further alleging Deol , Sidhu said , “A person of character does the right thing for right reason with right motive. Your earnest inaction is clearly subverting justice rather than ensuring it.”Commenting in a satirical way ,Ravneet Singh Bittu , a Member of Parliament from Punjab , advised the Channi Government , “ First Please Sidhu then announce relief Schemes & packages for welfare of People of Punjab, otherwise he will question govts. motives again.”. —JMT