Vaccination norms relaxed for International Travelers by Punjab Govt

Chandigarh (The Hawk): As a number of Punjabis travel abroad for the purpose of study or some other important reasons, international travel in this pandemic era is possible only with COVID related preconditions such as COVID negative test report or vaccination certificate. To ease out the difficulties being faced by the international travelers, Punjab Government has relaxed the norms of COVID vaccination for the benefit of international travelers who have the compulsion to travel abroad.

Disclosing more about the relaxation provided to such travelers Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu stated that State Government has decided that dispensation of providing the 2nd dose vaccination before mandatory gap of 84 days after 1st dose of COVISHIELD is extended to all individuals who have to travel abroad for, availing treatment services for any health problem, foreign nationals who have to return to their country and circumstances in which such foreign travel may be unavoidable.

He said that in such cases, concerned individuals may be asked to produce a copy of travel documents such as Visa/confirmed tickets along with any such other documents that may justify the urgency for undertaking the travel.