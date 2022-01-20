Unaccounted Rs 1.74 Cr Cash, 11 Kg Opium Seized In Poll-Bound Punjab

Chandigarh: To ensure drug-free and other inducement-free Assembly elections in Punjab, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Karuna Raju said enforcement agencies have recovered unaccounted Rs 1.74 crore cash, besides 1,088 kg poppy husk, 11 kg opium and 3,370 grams heroin. He said in a statement that 2,268 route or zone patrolling teams, 740 static surveillance teams, 792 flying squads and 351 video surveillance teams have been deployed to keep vigil on inducements, including the drugs.

He said an adequate number of central paramilitary forces have been carrying out area domination exercises along the India-Pak border areas and in cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Besides, 28 Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers, one each in district, have been deployed to keep vigil on drugs and narcotics smuggling, he added. The state will go to the polls for 117 Assembly seats on February 20.

—IANS