Sukhbir Badal announces 3 more candidates for 2022 assembly polls

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced three more candidates for 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

The names are: Sikandar S Maluka from Rampura Phool, Parkash Singh Bhatti from Bathinda Rural and Darshan Singh Kotfatta from Bhuchon assembly constituency.

However, a few moments after this announcement, Sikandar Singh Maluka said that he was preparing to fought the election from Maur constituency and he was looking to field his son from the Rampura Phool constituency in upcoming polls.