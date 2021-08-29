SAD (Sanyukt) to support Bharat Bandh call of farmers organisations

Exploitation of farmers by Government not to be tolerated at any cost: Sukhdev Dhindsa

Atrocities on farmers in Karnal will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the government: Brahmapura

Chandigarh (The Hawk): An important meeting of Senior Vice Presidents and General Secretaries of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Patron Jathedar Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and President Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. In the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the strengthening of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and vigilant strategies to be adopted by the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that the Party would support the Bharat Bandh call of Farmers Organisations on September 25. Both the senior leaders appealed to the party leaders and workers to get involved in it. Apart from this, the two leaders also strongly condemned the lathicharge done by the police on the farmers in Karnal on Saturday and said that no struggle can ever be suppressed but the government should resolve the issue by accepting their demands generously.

They said that oppression of farmers by the government would never be tolerated.

Jathedar Brahmpura said that the lathicharge on farmers in Karnal would prove to be the last nail in the coffin.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that district-level meetings would be held in Punjab from the first week of September to the end of September to strengthen the party under the supervision of party-appointed observers. Apart from this committees will also be formed for various functions.

The leaders were also strictly directed to abide by the code of conduct and all the office bearers were asked to prepare in advance strategy for the forthcoming assembly elections at the booth level.

Speaking on the joining of Sewa Singh Sekhwan, who was earlier part of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in the Aam Aadmi Party, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said that this is an unfortunate incident that Sekhwan had to join the party in the presence of AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Dhindsa said that the decision to part ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) was taken by some senior leaders and workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal on ethical and moral grounds so that a party with a Panthic spirit could be formed in the true sense. With this in mind, it was announced that we would form the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) by uniting the various Akali Dals announced at different times so that the Akalis united by Panthic interests, would unite and do something for their nation and society.

He said that Jathedar Sewa Singh Sekhwan was awarded a good position in the party. “Now under what thinking and spirit has he made this decision? He can only tell as to why he parted his ways from a Panthic party,” questioned Dhindsa.

Dhindsa also said that the departure of a leader with such a character would not make any difference to our party and the party would continue to move forward with full commitment and determination on its mission.

Mr. Jagdish Singh Garcha, Mr. Bir Davinder Singh, Jathedar Ujagar Singh Badali, Mr. Harvel Singh Madhopur, Mr. Manmohan Singh Sathiala, Mr. Tejinderpal Singh Sandhu, Mr. Sukhwant Singh Sarao, Mr. Manjit Singh Dasuha, Jathedar Makhan Singh Nangal, Mr. Avtar Singh Johal, Jathedar Arjan Singh Shergill, Mr. Harsukhinder Singh (Bobby Badal), Mr. Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, Mr. Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, Mr. Master Mithu Singh Kahneke, Mr. Harpreet Singh Bunny Jolly, Advocate Mr. Mahinder Singh Sidhu, Mr. Rampal Singh Bahiniwal, Mr. Desraj Singh Dhugga, Mr. Gurcharan Singh Channi, Mr. Jaspreet Singh Hobi, Advocate Mr. Chhinderpal Singh Brar, Mr. Davinder Singh Sodhi, Mr. Jaswinder Singh OSD, Mr. Barjinder Singh Hussainpur and Mr. Manpreet Singh Talwandi were also present on this occasion.