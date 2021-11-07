Follow Us:

Punjab Extends State Assembly Special Session Till Nov 11

Sun, 7 Nov 2021
Chandigarh (Punjab): The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday announced to extend the Special Session of the State Assembly till November 11, keeping in view the multifarious legislative business/obligations.
Earlier, the session was only convened for one day i.e. November 8, 2021 (Monday).
Now the special session of the State Assembly would be convened for two days on November 8 and November 11. —ANI
