Outdriving Other Parties, AAP Declares Bhagwant Mann As Its CM Face

Chandigarh: While the other political parties are still in indecisive stage, Aam Adami Party (AAP ) has won the first race of Punjab assembly elections by declaring its Chief Ministerial candidate .

AAP today announced the name of Bhagwant Mann as its CM face. Declaring the name, AAP president Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced, on the basis of survey through public opinion sought on a mobile number, Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab.

Declaring the final result , Kejriwal told that out of a total of about 22 lakh responses over 93.3 percent people voted for Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate in the survey conducted by the AAP. Mann won Lok Sabha seat from Sangrur in 2019 general elections and he is the only Member of parliament from Aam Aadmi Party in Lok Sabha. Stating Mann as his younger brother , AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal said , “ I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking upto AAP as a hope. It’s a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi.”

Overwhelmed with emotions ,Bhagwant Mann stated , “ I am thankful to Aam Adami Party and the natives of Punjab who have bestowed this responsibility on me . I will fulfil my commitment with my utmost capacity to make Punjab a rich and prosperous state .” Assuring Kejriwal , Bhagwant Mann tweeted , “ Sir, I shall do my best to justify the trust & belief that you & the people of Punjab have bestowed upon me. Each and every step that I take forward, will make you & 3 crore Punjabis immensely proud.”

Shiromani Akali Dal Party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal in a series of tweets slams the decision of AAP and said , “ AAP has fallen back on compromised candidate Bhagwant Mann as no one is ready to lead the party in Punjab. His nomination is a stage-managed event, AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal never wanted to make him the face of the party in Punjab.”

Badal further added , “ AAP sounded off several prospective candidates but every one of them refused to lead the party. This is why the responsibility has been thrust on Bhagwant after a make-belief survey. Making Bhagwant Mann the face of the party reflects the complete bankruptcy of AAP. A desperate public relations exercise is underway to project him as a leader who can take on the mantle of a CM even though his wayward & irresponsible conduct is well known to each & everyone.” Other political Parties of the state - Indian National Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Lok Congress Party in alliance with BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are still in incertitude in declaring the name of their commanders.

—JMT.