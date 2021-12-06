M Channi Blames Captain-Sukhbir–BJP Trio For Hampering Punjab’s Interests

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday squarely blamed the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal and BJP leadership for clandestinely harming the state’s interests solely eying on the forthcoming assembly polls.Interacting during the ‘Manch Punjab’- a media conclave organised here by a private channel, CM Channi said that all the three were hand in glove to hamper the state’s prospects in the past, present and would continue to pursue their politically motivated agenda in future too. He, however, said that no one can dampen the upbeat mood of Congress workers this time coupled with positive public sentiment, which was all the more decisive in the favour of none except the Congress. CM Channi further said that now there is sea change in the mood of rank and file of Congress party especially after the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.On the issues of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and drugs, CM Channi said that things were moving on the right track and soon justice would be delivered to the satisfaction of the people. He said though the outcome in both these issues has been delayed as these were badly entangled but hopefully the government is heading towards its logical end.Cornering the propaganda unleashed by the opposition especially the AAP, CM Channi termed its Convener Arvinder Kejriwal and his colleagues Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha constantly ranting against his government without any rhyme or reason. He advised Kejriwal to concentrate more on his own government in Delhi rather befooling the people of Punjab with his ill-conceived notions by promising moon to them knowing the fact he would never come to power in the state.Targeting the opposition, Channi said earlier the leaders of SAD, BJP and AAP were making mockery of him when he took over the reins of state as CM saying, “What he can do! Now with his performance at the ground they are compelled to say what to do of him?”Replying to another query about possible damage caused by Captain Amarinder to the Congress party in the ensuing assembly polls, CM Channi said that a person who could not deliver goods during his tenure of four and half years and confined himself within the four walls of his farm house, how anyone can now rely on his fledgling party, which absolutely lacks credibility due to his past nature of non-accessibility and slackness. Captain Amarinder had been playing a friendly match with Badals to mutually facilitate each other in the seat of power to pursue their narrow vested interests. “These so-called foe turned friends this time too are secretly engaged in adjustment of seats during ensuing assembly polls to extend political gains to one another,” quipped CM Channi.On the issue of enhancing the BSF jurisdiction beyond 15 km, CM Channi said that BJP government at Centre was trying to create a bogey of terrorism to thrust this unwarranted decision on the people of state, much to their inconvenience which would never be accepted by them like the black farm laws, which the Central government was lately forced to repeal in wake of huge protest by farm organisations. Moreover, our police force was competent enough to handle the law and order situation effectively as it had professionally demonstrated their unbounded capacities and capabilities to end the decade long militancy thus restoring the normalcy and peace in the state.Asked to comment on the functioning of PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Channi said that Sidhu is the party president and he was heading the government and there was perfect harmony between both the organisations. He said today immediately after this event he was flying to Amritsar to launch few development projects in Navjot Sidhu’s constituency on his request. Without mincing any words, CM Channi said that he always takes criticism against him, may be anyone from within the party or outside it, as positive. So, the difference of opinion always occurs in the democratic set up of functioning and the same must be respected by everyone without any prejudice and any ill-will.—JMT.