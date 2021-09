Jagmeet Brar among six more SAD candidates for 2022 polls announced

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced 6 more candidates of party for 2022 Assembly Polls.

In a tweet, SAD Senior Vice President Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema disclosed that

SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced Jagmeet Singh Brar from Maur, Jeet Mohinder Singh from Talwandi Sabo, Suba Singh from Jaitu, Mantar Brar from Kotkapura, Kanwarjit Rosy Barkandi from Mukatsar & Parambans Romana from Faridkot as party candidate for Vidhan Sabha.