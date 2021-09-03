India continues to be pluralistic country, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that India continues to be a pluralistic country that has the unique distinction of being home to almost every faith in the world.

Addressing a special session to commemorate the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Punjab Legislative Assembly today, the Chief Minister said, "India has unique cultural tradition. When we call Indianness, this is the idea of India. Our ancient texts have expressed the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the world is one family'.

In Sikhism, we have a concept of 'Sarbat da bhala' meaning welfare of entire humanity." "It was to uphold the right of people of this land to peacefully follow the faith of their choice, that Guru Sahab (Guru Teg Bahadur) gave his 'shahadat'. By doing so he set a unique example in the history of sacrificing his life," he said.

Singh further said, "India continues to be a pluralistic country that has the unique distinction of being home to almost every faith in the world. This is what gives India its richness and cultural diversity."

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister also spoke about 'religious intolerance' being observed by him in various countries across the world.

He said, "Afghanistan has an emerging power which doesn't accept religious intolerance in any form. Go to Africa and the Middle East nations, the message of love, understanding, and tolerance doesn't exist, Here, we commemorate the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. I extend my greetings on this auspicious occasion."

A special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was held for the commemoration of the historic 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur on Friday.

The decision to hold a special session of the assembly for a day was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on August 26.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion.