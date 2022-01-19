ED Is BJP's Election Dept, Says Cong After Raid On Punjab CM's Kin

New Delhi: The Congress has expressed unhappiness over ED raids on close relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The party on Tuesday slammed the BJP for misusing the government agency while the party says it is ready to take the battle in Punjab and will tell the people how the BJP is trying to harass country’s only Dalit Chief Minister.

The Congress will address press conferences in the entire state beginning Wednesday in Chandigarh where Navjot Singh Sidhu, Randeep Surjewala and Harish Chaudhary will jointly address a press conference followed by others in the state.

Congress alleged that ED means ‘Election Department’ of the BJP. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Randeep Surjewala said, “The BJP is working with prejudice and taking revenge against only Dalit Chief Minister in the country Sardar Charanjit Singh Channi.”

The party wants to take on the BJP politically as it is linking the whole episode to Dalit and issue of Punjab’s pride as Dalit’s population in Punjab is significant to which AAP is also targeting.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning, just weeks before assembly elections, carried out raids at ten different locations belonging to Punjab CM’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab.

The ED team conducted first raid at the residence of Honey which is at Homeland Heights early Tuesday morning. No one was allowed to leave the house. The ED was scanning various documents and computers.

—IANS