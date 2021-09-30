Congress To Take Strict Action Against Sidhu?

Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Wednesday claimed that the former Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has given a challenge to the party high command by his resignation.Speaking to ANI, Aujla said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu resignation is a challenge to the party high command because most of his demands were being fulfilled by the party." "Most of the things happened as per his demands, but this is very upsetting that Sidhu has resigned when the party has given him such a big responsibility. He should have carried it on," he added further.He also said that Sidhu should have discussed with the senior leaders like Bajwa, Dulloh and others if something went wrong in the party. "He also could have spoken to the state chief minister or any other senior leaders of the Congress party. I don't think that Channi would ever refuse his advice," Aujla said. Amritsar Congress MP also said that the party high command gave him chance to become the Punjab Congress Chief (PCC), so he should not have resigned like this. "Before resigning from the position, Sidhu should have discussed it with the senior leaders of the party," he said. Sidhu's move has upset the party high command and the resignation has not been accepted by the party yet.Bawa Henry, Congress MLA from Jalandhar North, said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted, the matter will be resolved soon."Sources said that the party has given time to Sidhu to rethink about his resignation, if he does not agree, then strict action can be taken against him.There was a spate of resignations after Sidhu quit. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him also stepped down from their posts delivering on the same day.This has come as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister.—ANI