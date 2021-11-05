Channi Vows To Restore Glory Of Punjab

Haryana Governor Shri Bandaru Dattatraya said that today there is an urgent need to develop the art of creation and skills as envisioned by Lord Vishwakarma. Skill education will have to be promoted in the younger generation by establishing small cottage industries at the village level. Small businesses need to be promoted. Offering prayers on the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Day today at Raj Bhavan, Shri Dattatraya said that Lord Vishwakarma is considered as the main among 18 preachers of Vastushastra.Shri Bandaru Dattatraya said that Lord Vishwakarma remains the inspirational deity for millions of skilled artisans and workers. In the first part of Vishnu Purana, Lord Vishwakarma has been considered as Vardaki and Shilavatar of the Gods. This belief has also been mentioned in many Puranas. In other texts and scriptures, he has also been the creator, said Shri Dattatraya, adding that Lord Vishwakarma was so well-versed in the craft that he was also able to prepare a stand that could walk on water. He said that Lord Vishwakarma taught us the use of technology, engineering and skill, thus giving the knowledge of creativity and skill to the whole world by making tools to be used in development. From surgery to industry to human health, only engineering and technology have contributed in building big cities, which is the gift of Lord Vishwakarma only.Today 94 per cent of the labour force in the country is unskilled. We have to make more and more people skilled in the areas of their interests, said Shri Dattatraya. If we have skilled artisans in the country, businesses related to blacksmiths, welders, carpenters, cobblers, masons and potters will pick up at the village level and the country would be able to move forward towards self-reliance, he added.Shri Dattatraya said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has started many schemes and programs like Skill India and Startup India to give a boost to the process of skilling in our country.“It is a matter of happiness that the country’s first Shri Vishwakarma Skill University has been established in Haryana at an investment of Rs 1000 crore. In this university, on the basis of local demand, skill education will be imparted to the youth, which will address the problem of unemployment,” he said. The Governor said that through skilling, we will make our youth job givers, and not job takers. Today we have to focus on skilling, re-skilling and more skilling. Only then will we be able to convey the message and creation of Lord Vishwakarma to the masses. —JMT