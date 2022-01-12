BJP Gears Up To Fight On 80 Seats In Punjab

New Delhi: The BJP, which will be fighting in the capacity of 'Big Brother' in Punjab for the first time, is preparing to fight on 80 of the total 117 seats in the state. The BJP's allies -- Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)-- will contest on the remaining 37 seats.

A senior BJP leader involved in the election campaign in the state told IANS that seat sharing will be decided between the saffron party and its allies in the next two days. As per information accessed by IANS, the BJP will discuss the names of candidates in the core group meeting in Chandigarh next week. After that, the party's high command in the national capital will deliberate on the probable candidates' list sent by the state unit.

On December 28, the alliance partners BJP, PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) had constituted a six-member committee to discuss the seat sharing formula and the joint manifesto. It is being said that seat sharing will be decided on the recommendations of this committee. Another leader associated with the party's poll campaign told IANS that the seat sharing formula has been prepared keeping in mind the victory prospects.

—IANS