Bibi Kiranjot Kaur praises Modi Govt for safe evacuation of Afghan Sikhs, Hindus & Muslims

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Bibi Kiranjot Kaur, a Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) member and granddaughter of Master Tara Singh has praised PM Narendra Modi led Central government for the safe passage of Afghan Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims.

In a Facebook post, Kiranjot Kaur wrote, “PM Modi and MEA has done a commendable job in providing safe passage to Afghan Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims on expired passports and no documents in some cases.”