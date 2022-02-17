SAD-BSP Manifesto Promises A Shower Of Bonanza For Everyone In Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Alliance unveiled a slew of what it called “brave and path-breaking initiatives” including a complete and revolutionary shift to clean Solar Energy to ensure zero-bill electricity to every house, Student Cards of Rs.10 lakhs each for quality education anywhere, Rs.10 lakh free Annual Health Insurance for all Punjabis, Rs. 2000 per month to all women heads of Blue card families, 5 lakh pucca houses and five marla plots each to homeless poor and hiking Old Age pension to Rs. 3100, Shagun scheme amount to Rs. 75000. The manifesto also promises Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan every youth, especially women to start their own enterprise. Releasing the manifesto at a joint press conference at the SAD headquarters, the party president Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal and the BSP in charge of Punjab affairs, Mr Randhir Singh Beniwal said, “Our blueprint for taking Punjab and Punjabis into the brave new era makes a strong pitch for combining the much needed thrust on social welfare with path breaking initiatives for sustained, inclusive and futuristic progress and development. We will completely transform the lives of the people of our state in every sphere. We have prepared a practical road for revolutionising agriculture by a state-sponsored shift to the commercial exploitation of our farmers potential. We will introduce path breaking initiatives such as a network of units for converting maize to ethanol. The manifesto also promises to encourage and promote the highly lucrative water-based farming in the state which requires no fertilisers, insecticides or pesticides, saves 90% irrigation water requires no expensive machinery like tractors and has no praali (stubble) left overs”.To open up professional avenues, the manifesto promises a series of measures. “The SAD-BJP govt will start Flying Academies to train pilots, flight engineers and cabin crew on cost-to-cost basis to save youth from prohibitive training fees running into multiple lakhs.” On the political and social front, Mr Badal and Mr Randhir Singh Beniwal said that the Alliance is committed to peace and communal harmony as fundamental condition for any progress.The two leaders said that the Alliance is committed to the idea of a genuine federal structure in the country and will continue to fight to secure justice for the state in river waters, territorial, political and religious matters. “The SAD symbolises strong Panthic values with a secular, humanitarian vision on the path shown by the great Guru Sahiban , saints and seers and we will continue to be the voice of the poor, the downtrodden and the oppressed in every way,” said Mr Badal, elaborating the political vision of the Alliance.On the heritage side, among other things, the SAD- BSP govt will set up a world class heritage monument to commemorate the extraordinary sacrifice of the respected “Chaar Sahibzadas”. Making a strong pitch for “Punjab for Punjabis”, the manifesto says that 75% of all government and private jobs In Punjab will be reserved for Punjabis. The two leaders said that healthcare and education plus social welfare would be the key thrust areas.The manifesto promises sweeping changes to revolutionise education sector, the two leaders said, “We will open dedicated and highly professionally run schools of 5000 students in every block, with complete staff and modern facilities. All seats in advance educational and professional institutions including medical or engineering will be reserved for students from government schools. 33% seats in professional courses and other places will be reserved for government school students. On agriculture front, the manifesto promises Contributory Pension Scheme for small, marginal, semi-medium and medium farmers, a Farm Input Price Stabilizer Corpus Fund of ?100 Crores. “A Crop Insurance scheme of Rs 50,000 per acre will be introduced for all farmers. Diesel will be provided Rs 10/ litre cheaper than the prevailing prices for agriculture purpose. In a revolutionary initiative, the manifesto promises a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Fruits, Vegetables and Milk. Every farmer and farm labour will get health insurance Rs 10 lakh. Talking about other highlights of the manifesto, the two leaders said, “Our government will root out corruption and malpractices with a brave new approach through digital governance, removing the very need for bribery or corruption. We will follow a ‘Trust the Citizen’, removing the need for approvals in matters like departmental permission for building maps or other clearances for starting anything new. The government will accept the claims of the citizen on face value in all these matters, with responsibility for any wrong claim resting with the person making the claim.”The manifesto spells out major plans to digitize governance to make it transparent and accountable. People must have access to facilities literally in the palm of their hand, with no need for visiting government offices. The overbearing role of government officers and officials will become a thing of the past with shift to digital governance, removing the very basis for opportunities for corruption.The two leaders said that the sale of liquor and sand will be regularised through corporations, opening up opportunities for the deserving unemployed educated youth. On rural development, the manifesto says, “All 12,500 villages will be provided underground sewerage and water supply on the pattern of urban areas. Similarly, the existing streets ( galiaan) to be replaced and re-laid with Concrete . LED Lights will be installed in all villages. Govt will provide plots for animal waste and garbage disposal through scientific means in every village.”—JMT.