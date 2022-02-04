Punjab & Haryana HC Stays Haryana’s 75% Reservation To Locals In Private Sector Jobs

Changigarh (The Hawk): Giving a jolt to Haryana Government’s ambitious and much publicised scheme of giving 75% reservation to Haryana domicile youth, Punjab & Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed the implementation of ‘The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020’.

On Thursday ,the bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain, admitting multiple petitions against the implementation of the law - Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, issued the direction to stay the law. The rule, which came into force on January 15, applied to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000. It covered private companies, trusts and partnership firms in Haryana. It was also made applicable for any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for manufacturing purposes, carrying out business and rendering any service in Haryana.

The industry associations from Gurugram, Faridabad and Rewari had sought a judicial recourse on the plea that the new law is against constitutional provisions and the basic principle of merit underpinning the private sector growth.

Congress MLA from Tosham and former CLP leader , Kiran Chaudhary , while commenting over the court decision , tweeted , “The coalition government should tell , if the 75% reservation law in the private sector was correct, then why did the High Court put a stay on it? I had already said in the House that this is nothing but the government's jumla. Who will compensate the dreams of the youth (Contd On P2)

which have been broken by the irresponsible implementation of the law?” However, Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister in BJP-JJP coalition government assured the youth that government will continue to fight for state’s youth. He tweeted, “We will continue to fight for employment opportunities of Haryanvi youth #75%reservation.” It is pertinent to mention that the 75% reservation was the initiation of Jannayak Janata Party( JJP ) and on passing of the ‘The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020’ , Dushyant Chautala, a representative of JJP in Haryana’s coalition government, told this a historic day for the youth of the State. Dushyant Chautala then said , “Today is a historic day for the youth of the State as from now priority for jobs will be given to the youth of Haryana in all private sector companies, institutions, trusts, societies, and industries established in the State. The rule regarding 75 percent job reservation has been implemented from January 15, 2022. With the implementation of this system, new avenues for employment will open for lakhs of youth of the state in the private sector. In this regard, a dedicated portal has also been created by the Labour Department along with a helpline number. Companies will now have to reflect their vacancy on the portal which will be continuously monitored by the Government.”

—JMT.