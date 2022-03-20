Punjab Cabinet Gives Permission To Fill 25,000 Jobs

Chandigarh: In a major landmark decision, the Punjab Cabinet in its maiden meeting on Saturday gave a green signal for providing 25,000 government jobs to the youth in various departments, boards and corporations of the government.

A decision to this effect was taken during at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said this historic decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing the jobs to them in government sector through a transparent and merit based mechanism.

Out of the total 25,000 jobs, 10,000 would senior party leaders, workers and volunteers from Punjab and dignitaries from different walks of life also graced the occasion. The function was attended by the senior officers of State Civil and Police Administration besides family members, relatives and friends of the newly sworn in Cabinet Ministers.

Later In a major landmark decision, the Punjab Cabinet in its maiden meeting today gave a green signal for providing 25,000 government jobs to the youth in various departments, boards and corporations of the state government. A decision to this effect was taken during a maiden Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here at CMO, this afternoon.

Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that this historic decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing the jobs to them in government sector through a transparent and merit - based mechanism. Out of the total 25,000 government jobs, 10,000 would be offered for various posts in Punjab Police whereas the remaining 15,000 jobs would be given in other departments. The process of advertisement and notification of these jobs would be initiated within a month, added the spokesperson. Likewise, the Punjab Cabinet also cleared the presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2021-22 to be presented in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha Session. This decision would provide budget for additional or excess expenditure incurred by various departments during the financial year 2021-22 to liquidate the pending liabilities. Further, in accordance with the provisions contained in Clause (3) of Article 203 of the Constitution of India, the Cabinet also gave approval to present the Supplementary Demands for Grants of the Government of Punjab for the year 2021-22.

Similarly, the Cabinet also gave approval for presentation of the Statement of Estimated Expenditure (Vote on Account) from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 of the State of Punjab for the year 2022-23 mandated to be presented in the State Assembly in the ensuing Punjab Vidhan Sabha as per the provisions under Rule 164 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

—JMT.