Newly Elected MLAs Take Oath In Punjab Assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other newly elected MLAs were administered oath as members of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. The first session of the 16th Punjab Assembly began on Thursday.Protem Speaker Inderbir Singh Nijjar administered oath to the newly elected legislators, most of them the first-time MLAs. Mann, who was sworn-in as Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday at Khatkar Kalan village was the first to take oath as a member of the House. He ended his oath with 'Inqilab Zindabad' (long live revolution) slogan. After Mann, women MLAs were administered the oath. Several MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party had come with their family members for the oath-taking ceremony.Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann reached the Punjab Assembly on a bicycle. Two-time AAP MLA Aman Arora bowed before entering the House. Talking to reporters, AAP MLA from Moga Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora said the party will fulfill all pre-poll promises made with the people of the state.—PTI