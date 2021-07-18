STF arrests 2 persons, seize 10 guns

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch has arrested two persons allegedly involved in illegal arms trade and seized 10 guns from their possession, a senior police officer said on Sunday.



Following a tip-off, the STF personnel nabbed Basanta Moharana of Nayagarh and Krushna Chandra Srichandan of Khordha town while they were preparing to sell the illegal arms. The seized arms comprised five pistols/revolvers, 5 SBML guns, 8 rounds of live ammunition and one empty cartridge, said STF SP Tejeswar Patel.



This apart, one motorcycle and other materials have been seized from their possession, he said.



The STF carried out a raid on the basis of intelligence input regarding illegal possession/ sale of illegal firearms near village Siko under Jankia police limits in Khordha district.



The SP said the arrested persons were booked under different sections of the Arm Act and they were also involved in other criminal cases in different districts.



The STF since 2020 has seized as many as 47 firearms, 84 live ammunition and arrested several criminals, police sources said.

—PTI