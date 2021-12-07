TMC Delegation Aborts Plan To Visit Nagaland, Demands Independent Probe

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a series of developments on Monday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) formed a five-member delegation to visit Mon district in Nagaland and the team were all set to leave Kolkata for their onward journey, when they had to cancel their trip at the last moment.

The delegation, comprising MPs Prasun Banerjee, Sushmita Dev, Aparupa Poddar, Dr Santanu Sen and former AG, Mizoram Biswajit Deb, were all set to board their flight from Kolkata airport when they came to know that the district magistrate of Mon in Nagaland has applied Sec 144 through a notification and vehicular movement there has been restricted.

Later in the day, the delegation held a press meet in Kolkata, where the members informed that they were visiting Nagaland to stand beside the families of those killed and injured in the heart-wrenching incident in Oting, Mon.

Former India footballer Prasun Banerjee said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has stopped them from going to the affected area. “We were supposed to go to Nagaland. But, we were then conveyed the message from the offices of both West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee that we should not go ahead with our journey after the imposition of the prohibitory orders as we are not going for any confrontation,” he said.

Lawyer Biswajit Deb said he had information that the team would not be allowed to leave Jorhat airport if they arrived there. “We were going there to be by the side of the families of the deceased people. The governments, at the Centre and the state, have not been able to address the local issues, leading to such incidents. Centre cannot avoid its responsibility. We want to know who is responsible for this,” said Biswajit.

It is worth a mention that the TMC is trying to expand their base in the northeast and the visit by the delegation would have been an opportunity to be beside the people of the NE states.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Deb demanded an independent probe into the incident. “We want an independent judicial enquiry to find out the truth. In the parliament, the truth should come out. Since the time the BJP and its allies have come to power in the northeastern states, there has been disturbance. This must be put to an end. We will go there when the situation returns to normal. TMC is always with the people of NE,” said Deb.

Mentioning a tweet from Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma of NPP about repealing AFPSA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act), Deb said, “The Union home minister, Amit Shah should call immediately all the CMs of NE states and discuss this. It is such a law that not all NE states are in favour of. It is controversial. It must be resolved through dialogue and not dominance.”