Mizoram registers 483 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

At least 483 more people, including 127 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's tally to 26,690, an official statement said on Saturday.One more fatality pushed the toll to 120, the statement said.Aizawl district reported the maximum number of new cases at 279, followed by Kolasib at 59, Lunglei at 52, Mamit at 36, Lawngtlai at 28 and Siaha at 27.According to the statement, 58 new cases were detected through RT-PCR test at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) here, eight via TrueNat and 417 with the help of Rapid Antigen test.One patient has travel history, while the remaining 482 were found to have contracted the infection locally.Mizoram currently has 5,741 active cases, while 20,829 people have recovered from the infection.The recovery rate stands at 78 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.44 per cent.Over 5.51 lakh samples have been tested thus far, including 5,026 on Friday, the statement added.State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said as many as six lakh people have been inoculated in Mizoram, of which over 1.2 lakh have received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.Meanwhile, the state government has revised the discharge protocol.A meeting of all stakeholders were held on Thursday, following which it was decided that a person, after 10 days of treatment, may be released from COVID care facilities without having to undergo the discharge test, provided he or she does not have fever or any other symptom in the last three days, official sources here said.Earlier, it was mandatory for the patient to obtain a COVID-negative report to be able to secure his or her release from the care facility. —PTI