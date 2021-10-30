Mamata impresses with her people connect in Goa, hits out at opposition

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Goa claimed that ‘fish’, ‘football’ and ‘culture’ bind West Bengal and Goa together.

In Goa, on a two-day visit, Mamata Banerjee hopes to drum up support and alliances in the state for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). There have been reports of the party in talks with regional parties for an electoral pact for the assembly polls in early 2022.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson had a busy day on Friday as she mingled with the common people on the streets and also spoke to fishermen in between her visits to temples in and around the capital Panjim. She sought divine blessings on her political journey in Goa.

Mamata interacted with the fishermen at Malim Jetty in Betim in Goa and heard their grievances after which she had announced a slew of welfare measures if voted to power.

Mamata, a champion of women empowerment, also was seen talking to the local women from the fishing community, who even presented her a memento on her maiden visit in their community. The party hopes to cash in on women voters in the tourist hub, just as the women have been instrumental in her victory in Bengal for a third term.

Talking to the fishing community, Mamata said, “For TMC, MSP is not minimum support price but ‘maximum selling price’ at which fish will be procured by the government. An allowance of Rs 4,000 per month will be given to everyone engaged in fishing activities. Subsidies for purchasing and repair of fishing nets and accessories will also be introduced. We will also set up a fishermen’s welfare board.”

After she left, a fisherman said, “It was so nice of her to come here and interact with us, despite being a chief minister. She also bought a two-kilo fish from us and paid us handsomely. We are hopeful that she will look after our demands if she wins here.”

On a day when tennis legend Leander Paes and celebrity former swimmer Nafisa Ali joined TMC, Mamata took the opportunity to hit out at the opposition, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is also the ruling party in Goa.

“Goa has a rich culture and if TMC is voted to power then we will preserve it. I haven’t come here to capture the state but to bring democracy in Goa. I will not tolerate dadagiri from New Delhi. We want the federal structure to be strong,” said the Bengal CM.

She said Goa has given a chance to every political party and should also give a chance to Trinamool Congress once.

“BJP is an opportunistic party and the Congress failed to fight the BJP. I am an Indian. We have our identity and anyone can go anywhere. I will die but not let BJP divide the country. BJP is nobody to give me a character certificate on my religion,” further claimed the West Bengal CM. Later, she said that TMC will ‘play’ in Goa with her slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (game is on).

Making her case to the people of the coastal state, Mamata said that she has kept every promise mentioned in her election manifesto and will do the same in Goa, if given a chance.