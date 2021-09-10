Woman's body found floating in Thane lake

The body of a 33-year-old woman was fished out from a lake in the wee hours of Friday in Thane district, civic officials said.Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said the fire department got a call about a body floating in the Ganesh Lake at Saba village in Diva at around 1.30 am.Fire brigade personnel and a team of the RDMC along with the police reached the spot and fished out the body, which was later identified as that of woman named Seema Chandrakant Kamble, a resident of Mumbra Devi Colony, he said.A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe was on, the police said. —PTI