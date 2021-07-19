Navi Mumbai man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

A Thane court sentenced a Navi Mumbai resident to life imprisonment for killing his wife in May, 2017.Principal District and Sessions Judge RM Joshi, in his order of July 9, the detailed copy of which was made available on Monday, held Jayesh Mahalim (30) guilty under section 302 of IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment.Mahalim, a resident of Ghansoli, had frequent quarrels with his wife Vaishali and on May 7, 2017, he killed her with a scythe, Additional Public Prosecutor Vike Kadu said. —PTI