Maha: IMFL worth Rs 8 lakh seized in Palghar, one held

The Maharashtra excise department has seized Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth around Rs 8 lakh in Palghar district of the state when it was allegedly being smuggled via Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Friday.The action was taken on Thursday at a checkpoint at Dubalpada hamlet near Talasari, the official of the department's Palghar division said."A stock of 1,488 IMFL bottles of different brands and beer tins was seized from a vehicle that was going towards Mumbai. It was found that there was no permission to sell this stock in Maharashtra," he said.The vehicle was seized and its 19-year-old driver, identified as Vishal Dubla, was arrested, the official said.An offence was registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against the accused at Talasari police station in Palghar, he said, adding that the officials are trying to find out the source of the liquor and to whom it was meant to be delivered. —PTI