'Malik Has Alleged Links With Underworld Money Trail'

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that it has established money trail in a PMLA case involving Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim and others to Nawab Malik, the Maharashtra Minister who was arrested on Wednesday, sources said.

ED sources have also claimed that they have found details of benami investments of Nawab Malik in few real estate projects. The ED said it will seek custody of Malik on these grounds.

Malik was reportedly summoned on the basis of statement recorded from Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar. The statement from Kaskar referred to some land dealings, as a result of which summons were issued to him, sources said. The ED on Friday had arrested Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Kaskar is in ED's custody till February 24.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik after he was grilled for nearly 8 hours in an alleged shady land deal case. The development came as a major jolt to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as Malik is the first serving Cabinet Minister to be arrested in this manner, sending shockwaves in political circles.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Malik was whisked off by the ED to a government hospital for a medical check-up at the Sir J.J. Hospital.

An ED team had visited Malik's home around 5 a.m. and took him away for questioning in the Kurla land deal allegedly having a mafia taint.

The ED had summoned teams of the CISF and Mumbai Police security for the arrest even as a large number of Nationalist Congress Party workers staged a noisy protest outside the agency's office since morning. Malik becomes the first sitting minister and a second senior NCP leader after the former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by ED on November 2, 2021 in alleged corruption and money-laundering cases.

—IANS