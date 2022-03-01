Maha's Acting DGP Sanjay Pandey New Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Monday appointed Acting Director-General of Police Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai Commissioner of Police, a DGP-rank post.

He replaces Hemant Nagrale, who has been appointed as the new Managing Director, Mahara-shtra State Security Corporation, a post held by Pandey. The new postings came 10 days after the state government appointed Rajnish Seth as the new DGP in place of the acting DGP Pandey.

Pandey was serving as the acting DGP since April 9, 2021, after then incumbent Subodh Jaiswal was transferred as CBI Director. Pandey has a tough challenge before him – restoring the glorious image of the Mumbai police forces – tainted after the allegations hurled by former Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, now under suspension since December 3.

—IANS