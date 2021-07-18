MP: 2 drown in river during picnic

Khargone: Two men drowned in a river while celebrating the birthday of one of them at a picnic spot near Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Sunday.



The incident took place late Saturday evening at Chidiabhadak picnic spot under Balwada police station limits, about 90 km from the district headquarters, they said.



The two men along with six other friends had gone to the spot from Indore to celebrate the birthday of one of the victims, Balwada police station in-charge Shankar Singh Mujalde said.



The victims, aged 21 and 22, ventured into deep waters of the Choral river while taking bath and got swept away, he said.



A team of divers later fished out the bodies and they were sent to Barwah hospital, he said.



The post-mortem was conducted on Sunday morning following which the bodies were handed over to their families.



A case was registered in connection with the incident, the official said.

—PTI