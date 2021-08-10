Two Kerala vloggers held for creating ruckus at RTO office after their vehicle was seized

Kannur (Kerala): Two popular Malayalam vloggers, who run a YouTube channel were on Monday arrested after the duo allegedly created a ruckus at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Kerala's Kannur district.

Their vehicle, a caravan called 'Napoleon', which they feature in their vlogs was confiscated by the Officials of the Motor Vehicles Departments also confiscated the vehicle of the vloggers which they call as "Napoleon" and which feature in their vlogs. The vehicle was seized as it contained certain modifications that violated the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to Kannur RTO, under relevant sections, an amount of Rs 6,400 was slapped for illegal modifications of the vehicle and another Rs 42,000 as a fine.

The two -identified as Libin and Ebin- were arrested after they came to the RTO and, as per the police, created a ruckus.

Speaking to the media, Kannur Town Circle Inspector Sreejith Koderi said that the vloggers were taken into custody and a case for assaulting a public servant on duty and relevant sections under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered against them.

"The vloggers, who are brothers, had arrived at the RTO office on Monday morning after their vehicle was confiscated by officials on Sunday. They created a ruckus at RTO and prevented officials from doing their duty," he said.

For the past two days, social media in Kerala has been buzzing with the news of the seizure of the vehicle ' Napoleon', after the vloggers put up a video on it narrating their version of the incident, both on YouTube and Instagram.

When the police took the duo in custody, Ebin alleged that they have been arrested based on a fake case.

"We had paid all proper taxes. First, the vehicle was seized and after that, it was released. It was again seized on Sunday and now a hefty fine is slapped on us. How will we pay such a huge amount during Covid times? They are squeezing money out of poor folks like us," said one of the vloggers from the police van while crying.

In the Vlog posted after the vehicle was seized, they had also criticised the MVD officials.

The Motor Vehicle Inspector told reporters that the department was compelled to report the incident to the police as the youths who came to the RTO created issues and also made emotional live videos on social media challenging the rule of law.

According to officials, the vehicle was equipped with lights and sound horns that posed a threat to other vehicles on the road. However, the vloggers claimed that it was a vehicle that travels across the country and they were purposefully targeted. (ANI)